Tupper named SIUE student athlete of the week

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week’s honoree is SIUE women’s tennis player Lara Tupper. The junior from Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, is majoring in nutrition and has a 3.73 grade point average.
SIUE started its season off with a 4-3 win over Chicago State on Monday with Tupper leading the way for the Cougars with two wins on the day. Tupper and Ann-Christine Link teamed up for the No. 1 singles spot for SIUE, defeating the duo from CSU, 6-2.
Tupper then went on to win her No. 2 singles match against Kristina Pukhaeva 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
The Cougars (1-0) are back in action this weekend with a two-match homestand. SIUE will play host to Western Illinois (0-0) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Missouri State (0-0) Sunday at 11 a.m., both to be played at the Edwardsville Y.
