Lady Lynx back on track with win over St. Louis College of Pharmacy

After dropping three consecutive games, the Lindenwood University–Belleville women’s basketball team played host to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Eutectics Thursday evening in Lynx Arena, and claimed an 80-53 victory.
The Lady Lynx offense was the big story of the first half, as they shot 53 percent from the floor, 50 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 90 percent from the free throw line. Three Lady players scored double-digits in the first half: junior guard Brianna Mueller (11), sophomore guard Hailey Erdman (17), and sophomore guard Kyndra Morgan (11).
The Lady Lynx led the Eutectics 51-36 at halftime.
In the fourth, the Lynx put the game away by outscoring the Eutectics by nine, holding them to just seven points.
Erdman finished with 22 points, and also had three steals. Mueller followed with 19 points, four rebounds, two steals, and a team-leading seven assists.
The Lady Lynx will travel to Columbia, Missouri on Saturday afternoon to resume conference play when they take on the No. 2 Columbia College Cougars at 1 pm.
