Lady Bearcats grab convincing win on the road over Quincy

The McKendree University women’s basketball team turned in one of its most impressive efforts of the season in rolling past host Quincy University Thursday evening 60-44.
The Bearcats held the Hawks to 27.1 percent shooting for the contest (16-of-59). McKendree closed out the first half on a 16-0 run to take a 28-12 lead at the intermission that it would not relinquish.
Junior guard Jordan Heberg paced a balanced offensive attack for McKendree with 14 points while chipping in with seven rebounds. Junior forward Megan Jensen helped out with 13 points and six rebounds. Senior forward Jordan Morton recorded 12 points and team-high totals of eight rebounds and four assists in the win for the Bearcats.
In the first quarter, the teams traded leads before McKendree ripped off six straight points to take a 10-5 advantage with 1:56 left in the period. Morton started the run before Jensen finished it off on a driving lay-up.
The Hawks netted the first five points of the second quarter to pull even at 12-12 with exactly eight minutes left until halftime. At that point, McKendree took control at both ends of the floor. The Bearcats put together their game-changing 16-0 spurt beginning with an 18-foot jumper from freshman guard Jenna Krause at the 6:05 mark. Junior forward Shayli Florine gave McKendree its first double-digit lead of the night at 22-12 when she grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 2:17 left until the intermission.
Heberg scored the final six points of the half, first on a three-pointer from the corner with 25 seconds on the clock and then – following a Quincy turnover – she sank three free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt with one second remaining. The trio of foul shots sent the Bearcats into the locker room with a 28-12 cushion.
The teams played even throughout the second half, although McKendree built its biggest lead of the night at 40-15 on a lay-up from junior guard Madison Hart with 5:56 remaining in the third quarter.
For the contest, McKendree held a 42-35 edge in rebounding, and also outscored Quincy in the paint by a margin of 32-8.
Kennedy Prince came off the bench to score a team-leading 12 points for Quincy. Michaela Gronewold pulled down a team-leading seven rebounds for the Hawks. McKendree has now won three consecutive games against Quincy dating back to last season.
McKendree improves to 10-7 overall and 4-4 in Great Lakes Valley Conference play. The Bearcats will head to Kirksville, Mo., for a Saturday afternoon contest at Truman State University. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m.
