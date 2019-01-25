Centra grad Kohrmann leads McKendree past Quincy

The McKendree University men’s basketball team shot 70.4 percent in the second half (19-of-27) to rally past Quincy University for an 89-85 victory Thursday night in Quincy.
Four starters scored in double figures for the Bearcats, who improved to 8-9 overall and 4-4 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
For the second straight game, junior guard Logan Kohrmann netted a season-high in points for McKendree, dropping in a game-high 22 points against Quincy.
Kohrmann also led all players with nine rebounds. Senior guard Nate Michael scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half and pulled down eight rebounds in the effort. Freshman guard CaRondis Harris-Anderson added a season-best 16 points for the Bearcats. Junior guard Alijah Thomas rounded out the quartet scoring in double figures for McKendree with 14 points. Thomas also dished out a game-high seven assists in the win.
McKendree overcame a 15-point, first-half deficit against Quincy in notching the win. The Bearcats trailed 34-19 following a 9-2 run by the Hawks with 7:04 left until halftime. McKendree answered by reeling off the next 13 points to trim the deficit to 34-32 with 2:34 remaining until the intermission. Five different Bearcats scored during the run for McKendree, which was capped by a short jumper in the lane from junior center Nolan Gerling.
Michael drained a three-pointer with just under a minute left in the period to get McKendree within 38-37, but Quincy scored the final five points of the period, including a three-pointer from Tanner Stuckman just before the buzzer, to send the Hawks into the locker room with a 43-37 advantage.
With 15:53 remaining, McKendree pulled even for the first time in the contest at 49-49 thanks to a lay-up from Michael. After the teams traded scores, sophomore guard Carrington Bass hit a three-pointer from the wing just two minutes later to push the Bearcats in front for the first time since early in the first half at 55-52. The game remained tight over the next several minutes before an 11-3 run put McKendree in front for good at 80-73 with 4:25 on the clock.
Quincy tried to battle back, getting with a single point on two different occasions down the stretch. But the Bearcats maintained their lead at the free throw line by hitting seven of their last eight attempts over the last 1:14 of play. Michael made four straight before Kohrmann sealed the victory with two foul shots with 16.6 on the clock.
For the game, McKendree shot 64.2 percent from the field (34-of-53), including an 8-for-16 clip from three-point range.
Jah-Kobe Womack led Quincy (8-11, 2-7 GLVC) with 20 points, six assists and three steals, while Stuckman came off the bench to post 15 points and five rebounds. Marcus Hinton grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds for the Hawks.
McKendree will close out its quick two-game road trip Saturday afternoon at Truman State University. Game time will be at 3 p.m. in Kirksville, Mo.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments