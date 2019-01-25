Lindenwood-Belleville falls to St. Louis pharmacists

The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s basketball team played host to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy Eutectics Thursday evening in Lynx Arena, and despite a strong comeback in the second, fell 68-67.
The Lynx got off to a slow start as the Eutectics applied constant pressure, forcing 11 turnovers.
But in the second half, the Lynx came out storming and took a 49-47 lead six minutes into the quarter.
The rest of the second half went back and forth with the score tied at 60 with five minutes to play. As the game wound down, the Eutectics took a one-point lead, and after the Lynx missed a shot with 15 seconds left, were fouled to the free throw line but missed both shots.
The Lynx got the ball back with 10 seconds to go. Junior guard Rodarius Mitchell drove the ball down, put up a three, but it fell short as the Eutectics clipped the Lynx by the slimmest of margin.
Throughout the game, the Lynx shot 40 percent from the floor, 29 percent from beyond the three-point line, and 55 percent from the free throw line. Mitchell led the Lynx in scoring with 18 points, and had five rebounds. Additionally, sophomore forward Christian McCoy led in rebounds with 10 and in assists with five, while chipping in with 12 points of his own.
The Lynx will now travel to Columbia, Missouri Saturday afternoon to resume conference play when they host the Columbia College Cougars beginning at 3 pm.
