Lynx grab fourth win of the season

The Lindenwood University-Belleville men’s basketball team played host to the Freed-Hardeman University Lions Tuesday evening in Lynx Arena to make up for their postponement earlier this season, and came out victorious with a 67-57 win.
The Lynx played well on defense in the first half, holding the Lions to just 22 points and causing them to go 0-for-11 from behind the 3-point line. At the half, the Lynx led 28-22.
In the second half, the Lions gained momentum on offense, forcing some turnovers by the Lynx and eventually taking a 43-42 lead. The Lynx, however, remained relentless as they regained the lead on a field goal by senior guard Shakari Hawkins, and never looked back.
Freshman forward Brenden Gillman was the leading scorer of the game for the Lynx, tallying 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added three rebounds. Sophomore forward Christian McCoy chipped in with 11 points, and led the Lynx in rebounds with 10.
The Lynx will now travel to Parkville, Missouri, to resume conference play on Thursday night when they face the Park University Pirates, who are second in the conference, beginning at 7:30 pm.
