Mueller’s 32 points propel Lynx to victory

The Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team beat the Park University Pirates 68-57 on Thursday evening in Parkville, Missouri.
Both teams started slowly, as the first quarter ended with the Pirates leading 6-5. The Pirates kept the pressure on the Lady Lynx in the second quarter, holding them to 12 points in the frame and not allowing a single three-pointer by the Lady Lynx in 12 attempts. As a result of their defense during the quarter, the Pirates led 26-17 at halftime.
Once the second half rolled around, the Lady Lynx offense found a rhythm and chipped away at their deficit in the third quarter, and took a 35-34 lead on a couple of good free throws. A field goal and a three-pointer by sophomore guard Hailey Erdman put the team ahead by four, and they led the Pirates 50-44 at the end of the third.
Lindenwood Belleville continued to distance itself from the Pirates in the fourth, outscoring them 18-13.
Junior guard Brianna Mueller had another strong performance with a team-leading 32 points, and seven rebounds.
The Lady Lynx return home Saturday afternoon to take on the Harris-Stowe State University Hornets in Lynx Arena at 1 p.m.
