Lindenwood University-Belleville names Mueller and Dany athletes of the month

The Lindenwood University-Belleville campus has elected a male and female athlete who have represented the university in a positive manner both on and off the field during January. Junior guard Brianna Mueller of women’s basketball and freshman Ante Dany of the swim team have earned the Chili’s Lindenwood Athletes of the Month Award for January.
Mueller became the all-time career points leader in Lady Lynx program history on Jan. 3 when she recorded her 1,228th career point, surpassing Torre Kohrmann when the Lady Lynx defeated the Hannibal-Lagrange Trojans.
The Lady Lynx are currently seventh in the American Midwest Conference standings, with hopes of securing an AMC tournament berth for the sixth straight season.
Mueller is the leading scorer in the NAIA as she averages 20.2 points per game, and has accumulated a team-high 485 points, 36 steals, and 82 assists.
On the men’s side, Dany won the 200-yard freestyle at the Mid-South Conference championships, placed second in the 100 freestyle, and third in the 200 butterfly. In addition, he brought the most points out of all the freshman men at the MSC championship, and won the MSC Freshman of the Year Award.
The Lynx men’s swimmers recently finished second of eight teams at the 2019 MSC Conference tournament, and are preparing for the NAIA National Tournament taking place in Columbus, Georgia from Feb. 27-March 2.
