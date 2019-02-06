College notebook for Feb. 6

Eze named SIUE student-athlete of the week
SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week’s honoree is SIUE men’s basketball athlete Elochukwu Eze. The freshman from Enugu, Nigeria, is undeclared and carries a 3.4 grade point average.
Eze had two standout performances for the Cougars last weekend in wins over Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky. He recorded three blocks in each game while playing outstanding defense against EKU’s Nick Mayo down the stretch to help seal SIUE’s double-overtime win.
The Cougars will be back in action as they travel to face Austin Peay Feb. 7 and Murray State Feb. 9.
SIUE’s Goff claimes OVC track honors
SIUE’s Aly Goff has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Female Track Athlete of the Week with her standout performance at the Meyo Invitational last weekend.
Goff ran only the second sub five-minute mile in SIUE women’s indoor track and field history. Her personal record time of 4:59.35 is second all-time at SIUE and the second best mark in the OVC this season.
Goff currently has the three-fastest mile times and the second-fastest 800m time for the Cougars. Her 800m time of 2:20.45 from the Illini Open Jan. 25 is the ninth fastest in the OVC.
SIUE track and field will continue their indoor season Feb. 8-9 at the Chipotle Marshall Invitational in Huntington, West Virginia.
Two McKendree men’s track and field athletes receive GLVC honors
The McKendree University men’s track and field swept the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors. Senior Tyree Allen won the track athlete of the week title while senior Monte Wolke claimed the field athlete of the week spot.
Allen earned the track conference honor after breaking his own personal record in the 60 meter dash as well as the 200 meter dash this past weekend at the St. Louis Collegiate Classic. Allen crossed the finish line in the 60m at 6.97 seconds which has him tied for third place in the GLVC record books for that event. In the 200m, Allen earned a time of 21.78, also a new personal best for the senior that helped him take home third place at the Principia College meet.
Wolke garnished the field athlete of the week conference title from his strong pole vault performance at the St. Louis Collegiate Classic. The senior set a new personal best and broke the school indoor vault record as he vaulted 4.80m successfully. This final clearance of 4.80m is tied for second in the GLVC record books and 28th in the NCAA.
Wolke is one of the few Bearcats competing in the Gorilla Classic this Friday, Feb. 8, at Pittsburg State. Allen, will be traveling with the majority of McKendree athletes this Saturday, Feb. 9, for the Indianapolis Invitational at the University of Indianapolis.
