High scoring Mueller leads Lynx to win

The Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team played host to Missouri Baptist University on Thursday evening in Lynx Arena, and prevailed 70-60 with the help of Brianna Mueller’s 25 points.
The first half started slow for both teams, as five fouls were drawn in the first four minutes of play. Halfway through the first quarter, however, the Lady Lynx began to find their rhythm as they went on a 7-0 run to take a 19-15 lead at the end of the frame.
In the second quarter, the script remained relatively unchanged. The first half was streaky for both teams, as the Spartans had a 7-0 run of their own in the second quarter, and the Lady Lynx scored six of the last eight points in the half to take a 40-32 lead going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Lady Lynx came out strong, forcing multiple turnovers and allowing only 13 points to the Spartans in the frame, resulting in a 59-45 lead going into the final quarter.
The Spartans made the game interesting the fourth quarter, mounting a comeback.
They held the Lady Lynx to just four points through the first eight minutes in the frame, while closing the gap to six points.
Lindenwood Belleville, leading 63-57, drew a few fouls and made each free throw necessary to extend their lead back to 11 points as the clock winded down. In the end, the Lady Lynx held on to capture the game and sweep the season against the Spartans.
Junior guard Brianna Mueller had a team-leading 25 points and eight rebounds. Freshman center Ashley Mickan chipped in with 12 points and three assists of her own.
The Lady Lynx resume conference play next Tuesday when they take on the William Woods University Owls Lynx Arena beginning at 5:30 pm.
