Mueller’s 29 points leads Lady Lynx to win

The Lindenwood University-Belleville Women’s basketball team played host to the William Woods Owls Thursday evening in Lynx Arena, and battled to a hard-fought 58-53 win with the help of junior Brianna Mueller’s 29 points.
With tonight’s win, the Lady Lynx stand tied with the Owls for the fourth seed in the American Midwest Conference.
The Lady Lynx started off slow as they were held to just six points through the first five minutes. Meanwhile, the Owls were off to a hot start as they built an early 14-6 lead. Lindenwood fought back, however, and trailed just 20-17 at the end of the first quarter.
The tables turned at halftime with the Lynx taking a 30-23 lead.
However, the Owls went straight to work to start the second half, going on an 18-0 run to begin the third quarter to take a 41-30 lead. The Lady Lynx were held scoreless more than halfway through the frame, but began to show signs of life after back-to-back baskets from junior Brianna Mueller.
The Owls held a 44-38 lead after three, but Lindenwood came back to life in the fourth quarter.
After a 12-0 run by the Lynx to start the fourth, both teams went back and forth for the remainder of the game but Lindenwood came out on top.
Mueller led the charge with 29 points, five assists, and two steals. Junior guard Hailey Erdman chipped in with 14 points of her own.
The Lady Lynx will now travel to Hannibal, Missouri on Thursday evening to resume conference play when they face the Hannibal-Lagrange Trojans beginning at 5:30 pm.
