SIUE’s Poston named indoor track and field OVC freshman of the year

February 19, 2019 08:24 PM

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.

SIUE track and field athlete Ethan Poston has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Freshman Athlete of the Year.

“Ethan has had a great start to his freshman year,” SIUE coach Scott Block said. “He has been extremely consistent all season and continues to impress.”

Poston (Metamora, Illinois) has the top mark in the OVC this season for the high jump. His jump of 6 feet, 8.75 inches was recorded at the Illini Invitational Jan. 25 and is fourth all-time for SIUE in the indoor high jump.

He also owns the seventh furthest long jump in the conference. His mark of 21-9 was good for first place at the SEMO Dual Dec. 7.

Poston placed first in the high jump at the John Craft Invite (Jan. 18), Illini Invitational and at the Marshall Invitational (Feb. 8).

The SIUE track and field teams are set to compete in the OVC Indoor Championships Feb. 20-21 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Full Awards List

Men:

Track AOY: James Sugira, EKU

Field AOY: R’Lazon Brumfield, TSU

Freshman AOY: Ethan Poston, SIUE

Women:

Track AOY: Purity Sanga, TTU

Field AOY: Anya Tong, SEMO

Freshman AOY: Ashlyn Oren, MUR

