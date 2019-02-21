Lady Lynx extend winning streak to seven

The Lindenwood University-Belleville women’s basketball team beat the Central Baptist College Mustangs 73-60 on Thursday in Conway, Arkansas, for the team’s seventh consecutive win.
The Lady Lynx fell behind 9-5 in the first quarter and played catch-up during the frame, clawing back to take an 18-17 lead going into the second quarter. The second quarter seesawed back and forth with both teams struggling to put the other away. At halftime, the score was tied at 29.
The Lady Lynx offense went to work though in the third quarter, outscoring the Mustangs 26-16. After falling behind 41-37 in the third quarter, the team went on a 14-2 run and led 55-45 going into the fourth.
Junior guard Brianna Mueller had a team-leading 21 points and eight assists, while sophomore guard Kyndra Morgan and junior forward Marisol Chavez each chipped in with 15 points, and Morgan also had a team-leading seven rebounds.
The Lady Lynx will wrap up the regular season on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Batesville, Arkansas to face the No. 18 Lyon College Fighting Scots beginning at 1 pm.
