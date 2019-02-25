SIUE’s Heren earns OVC honors

SIUE softball senior Alyssa Heren was chosen the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week based off her play at the Razorback Invitational.
Heren batted .438 for the week, going 7 of 16 at the plate. She had three multiple-hit games at the tournament and now leads SIUE with a .484 batting mark.
She recorded four RBIs in two games against IUPUI and added one more in SIUE’s tournament finale against Drake.
A center fielder, Heren was perfect defensively while finishing the week with a .474 on-base percentage and a .688 slugging percentage.
