College notebook: McKendree Swimming and Diving headed to NCAA Championships

Curtis named SIUE student-athlete of the week
SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
This week’s honoree is SIUE softball player Reagan Curtis. The junior from Helena, Alabama, is majoring in accounting and holds a 3.71 grade point average.
Curtis leads the Cougars in RBIs with seven and is third on the team in both batting average (.385) and slugging percentage (.654). She recorded five RBIs in SIUE’s 17-5 win over IUPUI on Feb. 23 at the Razorback Invitational.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
SIUE softball will be back in action March 9-15 at the Hawaii Spring Fling and Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu.
Several Bearcats qualify for NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
The McKendree University swimming and diving program has eight student-athletes qualified to compete in individual events and will send 13 total student-athletes to Indianapolis, Ind. for the NCAA Division-II Swimming and Diving Championships.
For the men, senior Daniel Buijs (Amersfoot, Netherlands), juniors Matija Pucarevic(Belgrade, Serbia/Sixth Belgrade Grammar School), Luca Simonetti (Sassari, Italy/Liceo Scientifico Gulielmo Marconi Sassari), sophomores Alexander Skinner (Namibia, Africa/Windhoek Afrikaans Private School), and Throstur Bjarnason (Reykjanesbær, Iceland/Fjölbrautaskóli Suðurnesja) will all head back to the NCAA Championships after making it last season. Junior Matthew Meals (McKinney, TX/McKinney Boyd High School)and freshman Gregg Lichinsky (West Des Moines, IA/West Des Moines Valley High School) will also compete as a part of the qualifying relays.
For the women, junior Sydney Rey (Columbia, IL/Columbia High School) and sophomore Victoria Sananikone (Cedar Park, TX/Cedar Park High School) will compete in individual events. Junior Milica Sostarec (Subotica, Serbia/Medical High School), sophomore Meredith Geyer (Germantown, TN/Germantown High School), and freshman Haley Rey (Columbia, IL/Columbia High School) will compete during the relay events.
Men
Bjarnason: 500 Freestyle - 4:26.88, 1000 Freestyle – 9:19.02, 1650 Freestyle – 15:28.20
Buijs: 200 Backstroke – 1:45.85
Pucarevic: 50 Freestyle – 20.05, 100 Freestyle – 43.85, 100 Butterfly – 47.65
Simonetti: 200 Freestyle – 1:36.08
Skinner: 50 Freestyle – 19.85, 100 Freestyle – 43.15, 200 Freestyle – 1:36.34
200 Freestyle Relay – 1:19.33
400 Freestyle Relay – 2:54.72
800 Freestyle Relay – 6:32.04
400 Medley Relay – 3:14.05
Women
Rey: 100 Backstroke – 55.20, 200 Backstroke – 1:59.98
Sananikone: 200 Butterfly – 2:01.80
200 Freestyle Relay – 1:33.83
The NCAA Division-II Swimming and Diving Championships will take place on March 13-16 at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Two Lynx receive AMC player of the week honors
The Lindenwood University – Belleville athletics department is proud to announce that left-handed pitcher Dylan Chisholm earned the American Midwest Conference pitcher of the week for baseball, and Lady Lynx infielder Madison Willman earned the AMC player of the week for softball.
Last Thursday afternoon against the Park University Pirates, Chisholm took the mound for the Lynx in the first conference game of the year, and threw a complete game one-hit shutout against the Pirates as he led the Lynx to a 1-0 victory.
Chisholm is now 2-1 on the season with an impressive ERA of 1.13, including two complete game victories.
The Lynx baseball team has now won five of their last seven games, including a thrilling come-from-behind walk-off win against the Pirates last Friday in the series finale. They hope to keep their momentum going into Columbia, Missouri, this weekend when they face the Columbia College Cougars in a three-game series.
The Lady Lynx softball team traveled to Chickasha, Oklahoma, this past weekend for a five-game tournament, including two nationally ranked opponents (No. 17 Central Methodist, and No. 2 University of Science and Arts Oklahoma – who are also the defending national champions), and beat Tabor College who are receiving votes.
During the tournament, Willman got seven hits in 15 at bats as she batted .467 while scoring four runs, driving in eight RBI’s, and had a triple and three doubles during the tournament.
Through eight games this season, Willman is batting .391 with a team-leading nine RBI’s, and on-base percentage of .500, and slugging percentage of .609.
The Lady Lynx will have their season home opener next Wednesday, March 6 when they face the Culver-Stockton College Wildcats in a doubleheader beginning at 1 pm.
Comments