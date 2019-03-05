Lindenwood Belleville announces February athletes of the month

The Lindenwood University-Belleville campus has elected a male and female athlete who have represented the university in a positive manner both on and off the field during the month of February. Sophomore Alicia Williams, a member of the women’s ice hockey team, and senior Evan Alcorn, a member of the men’s of track and field team, have earned the Chili’s Lindenwood Athletes of the Month Award for February.
Over the past month, Williams has helped guide the Lady Lynx hockey team to a 7-1 record as they outscored their opponents 50-11 during the month.
Williams’ biggest accomplishment of the month came against the University of Michigan Wolverines on February 1 and 3. On the first, she recorded seven points as the Lady Lynx cruised to a 9-1 victory. Two days later, Williams scored five goals in route to a 7-0 win.
In addition, Williams along with two other teammates, were selected to represent the United States at the 2019 World University Games. Those games are being played in Krasnoyarsk, Russia from March 1 through March 9.
“Alicia has taken her game to another level, and it’s directly a result of the commitment to this team and what she is doing on and off the ice in terms of work,” Head Coach Kat Hannah said. “Alicia has been working her butt off in the gym, extra workouts and skating any chance she gets. She doesn’t take days off and she gets better and better every single day. Look out for Alicia as she’s just starting to heat up in time for nationals.”
On the men’s side, Alcorn had a day to remember on Feb. 2. During the St. Louis Collegiate Indoor Classic, Alcorn claimed three first-place finishes to go with a pair of school records. He, along with three other teammates, claimed victory in the distance medley relay in a time of 11:02:03.
Later that day, Alcorn set another school record of 1:23:92 in the 600-meter run. Just an hour later, Alcorn followed that up with another school record when he ran the 1000m in 2:34.90. Both of those times were just short of the national qualifying standard.
In addition, Alcorn earned a couple more first-place finishes at the American Midwest Conference Indoor Championships on February 9. Teamed up with three other teammates, they won the 4x800 meter relay in a time of 8:14:26. Alcorn also won the 600 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 1:25:10.
At the NAIA Indoor National Championships, Alcorn earned All-American honors.
”Evan had a fantastic indoor season breaking multiple school records and earning All-American honors,” Head Coach Tim Cary said. “His hard work and dedication developed him into one of the best middle distance runners in the nation. I’m proud of how far he’s come as a young man and am excited for him to earn this honor.”
