Edwardsville native Jon Harris is out as SIUE men’s basketball coach

Jon Harris is out as the men’s head basketball coach at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
SIUE Athletics Director Brad Hewitt announced Monday that the Edwardsville High School graduate and former Marquette University standout will not have his current contract renewed for the 2019-2020 season.
Just the Cougars second head coach in the school’s NCAA Division-I era, Harris led the Cougars to a record of 31-88 in his four years. SIUE was 15-53 in Ohio Valley Conference play under Harris.
The Cougars finished 10-21 this season and were eliminated from the OVC Tournament last week, falling 72-68 to Morehead State.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
“We want to thank Jon Harris for his efforts on behalf of Cougar basketball for the past four years. We wish Jon well in his future endeavors,” said Hewitt.
Hewitt said SIUE will be naming a successor as efficiently as possible.
“Our hiring goal will be to identify an individual who relates well to our student-athletes,” said Hewitt. “We will look for extensive Division I experience under high-quality mentors. We expect to hire an individual who has led a program and demonstrated the strategic skills necessary to compete for championships.”
Comments