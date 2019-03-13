McKendree’s Nelson earns GLIAC honors

The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has named McKendree University senior attacker Emily Nelson as their week two offensive player of the week award recipient.
Through two games this past weekend, Nelson accumulated a total of seven points, five of which came during a hard-fought 13-8 loss to Tiffin University on Friday, March 8. The senior captain’s two other points came by a pair of crucial goals that helped the Bearcats defeat the Oilers of the University of Findlay 12-11, securing McKendree’s first win of the 2019 campaign.
Nelson and the women’s lacrosse team will be back in action on home turf this Friday, March 15 at 4 p.m. when they take on GLIAC foe Ashland University.
