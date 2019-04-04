SIU Edwardsville athletic director Brad Hewitt announces his retirement

Dr Brad Hewitt, who oversaw Southern Illinois Unversity-Edwardsville’s transition to NCAA Division I athletics in 2012 , will retire as athletic director, the school announced on Thursday.

Hewitt will leave the department effective June 30 after nearly 17 years in the director’s role.

“April marks 30 years since I first stepped onto the SIUE campus,” Heiwitt said through a statement. “I could not have known then the impact this institution would have on me both personally and professionally. The time is right for me to move on and pursue other avenues of my life.”

Hewitt has spent a total of 30 years at SIUE, 22 of which were spent in the department of intercollegiate athletics. His career started as assistant director in July of 1989. He served in several roles outside athletics from 1995 through 2002, including interim vice chancellor for development and public affairs, as well as two stints as interim director of alumni services. Outside Athletics, Hewitt helped secure funding and led the SIUE Foundation in the construction of Birger Hall.

Hewitt guided SIUE through the transition to NCAA Division I athletics under Chancellor Vaughn Vandegrift. and oversaw the expansion and development of seven facilities on the SIUE campus.

During his tenure, the program saw the addition of, and several renovations to Korte Stadium, for the soccer and track programs. Hewitt also led the expansion of the baseball, softball, and wrestling facilities, as well as improvements to the Vadalabene Center, its administrative offices and student-athlete program support facilities.

“It has always been my primary goal for the department of intercollegiate athletics for the ‘student’ to come first in the role of ‘student-athleties,’’’ Hewitt said.

SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook said the school will immediately begin a national search for a new director of intercollegiate athletics.