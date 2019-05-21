McKendree releases Bearcats’ football schedule for 2019

McKendree’s fight song is played at the White House During the national champion McKendree women's bowling team visit to Washington, D.C., a band at the White House played the school's fight song. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During the national champion McKendree women's bowling team visit to Washington, D.C., a band at the White House played the school's fight song.

McKendree University head football coach Mike Babcock released the Bearcats’ 2019 season schedule Tuesday.

The 11-game slate features the program’s first four-game home stand since 1996.

Each of the Bearcats’ six home games will have a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Bearcats will have a seven-game Great Lakes Valley Conference slate this season, with the first league contest set for Sept. 21.

“I’m excited for the upcoming season,” said Babcock, who will begin his seventh season at McKendree. “I believe we have assembled an outstanding non-conference schedule ... Our GLVC schedule will continue to provide a challenge on a weekly basis as well.”





For the second consecutive year, McKendree will kick off its season by facing Northern Michigan University in non-conference play. The Bearcats and Wildcats will square off on Sept. 7 in Marquette, Mich., inside the Superior Dome, which will mark McKendree’s first game played at an indoor venue. The following week, McKendree will begin its four-game home stand by hosting Michigan Tech in the Bearcats’ Leemon Field opener on Sept. 14. The contest will be the first between the two schools.

The six-game home schedule will conclude for McKendree on Nov. 9 when Quincy University comes to Leemon Field for Senior Day. The Hawks are the most familiar face on the Bearcats’ 2019 schedule as the two teams have faced off 20 times since 1996. The Bearcats will wrap up the regular season slate on Nov. 16 with a short trip to Rolla, Mo., to battle Missouri S&T.





“This schedule will be a great test for us,” said Babcock. “We face a pair of great non-conference opponents in return games from last year (Northern Michigan and Chowan) plus we added two more challenging games out of league (Michigan Tech and Wheeling Jesuit). We’re also excited to play Lindenwood, who is joining the GLVC for the first time in 2019. Add them to the rest of the outstanding programs we will face in the conference, and it will provide a great challenge for us this fall.”





All 11 games will be carried once again on the Bearcat Sports Network at www.glvcsn.com/mckendree. The home contests will be carried via live video, while the road games will have audio play-by-play.





McKendree finished the 2018 season with an overall record of 6-5. The Bearcats went 4-3 against GLVC competition a year ago.





2019 McKENDREE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Great Lakes Valley Conference games denoted with *

Sept. 7 – at Northern Michigan University, noon

Sept. 14 – vs. Michigan Tech, 1 p.m.

Sept. 21 – vs. University of Indianapolis*, 1 p.m.

Sept. 28 – vs. Chowan University, 1 p.m.

Oct. 5 – vs. Lindenwood University* (HC), 1 p.m.

Oct. 12 – at Wheeling Jesuit University, 1 p.m. ET

Oct. 19 – at William Jewell College*, 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 – vs. Southwest Baptist University, 1 p.m.

Nov. 2 – at Truman State University*, Noon

Nov. 9 – vs. Quincy University*, 1 p.m.

Nov. 16 – at Missouri S&T*, 1 p.m.