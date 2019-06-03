Belleville West grad named new head coach of University of Hawai’i swim teams

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

Former Belleville West standout swimmer Elliot Ptasnik is the new men’s and women’s head swimming coach at the University of Hawai’i.

“I am honored and grateful to continue my coaching career at the University of Hawai’i,” Ptasnik said in a press release. “In the past three years our team has seen a meteoric rise, and I truly feel we are just getting started.”

Ptasnik replaces Dan Schemmel, who took a position with Stanford.

“Elliot and the current coaching staff have been instrumental in developing a championship culture in and out of the pool. His passion for Hawai’i is evident and we are excited to watch him continue to have a positive effect on our student-athletes as the leader of both programs,” Athletic Director David Matlin said in a press release.

Ptasnik has been an assistant coach for the teams during the past three seasons. Previously, Ptasnik served as head coach of the Manhattan Makos swim team in New York City. He’s also coached three Olympic athletes including Anthony Ervin, who won two gold medals during the 2016 games.

After graduating from Belleville West in 2001, Ptasnik attended the University of Iowa, where he was a four-year letterwinner, Academic All-Big Ten honoree and received the Jim Marshall Memorial Award.