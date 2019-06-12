Belleville’s Braunagel brothers win gold medals at Junior Pan-Am Wrestling Championships

Althoff’s Braunagel twins commit to Illinois Althoff wrestlers Zac and Danny Braunagel, who have been teammates with the Crusaders, will both compete for the Fighting Illini. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Althoff wrestlers Zac and Danny Braunagel, who have been teammates with the Crusaders, will both compete for the Fighting Illini.

A year after winning Illinois high school state championships for the second straight season, Belleville brothers Zac and Danny Braunagel continue to dominate the opposition on the wrestling mat.

Competing as members of the United State freestyle team, the Braunagels were among the winners last week at the Pan-American Junior Wrestling Championships in Guatemala City, Guatemala .

Althoff High School graduates and two of the most successful wrestlers in the state throughout their careers, the Braunagels were two of eight American wrestlers who won gold medals in the freestyle division.

Danny Braunagel won the 74 kilo (163 pound) division, defeating Raul Isreal Palacios Dominguez of Mexico in the final. Zac Braunagel defeated Silot Torres Arturo of Cuba in the 86 kilos (189 pound class)..





The Braunagels are currently members of the University of Illinois wrestling program. Both were redshirted during the 2018-2019 season.