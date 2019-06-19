McKendree University promotes assistant to head baseball coach

New McKendree University baseball coach Andrew Stepp

McKendree University director of athletics Chuck Brueggemann on Wednesday promoted Andrew Stepp to become the new head baseball coach for the Bearcats.

Stepp joined the McKendree staff in August 2018 as an assistant coach and was the Bearcats’ hitting and infield coach during the 2019 season. Prior to his arrival at McKendree, Stepp gained valuable NCAA Division I experience as both a coach and player..

“Andrew has made a positive impact during his short amount of time on the McKendree baseball coaching staff,” said Brueggemann. “His enthusiasm and style of coaching resonated with our student-athletes, and I have no doubt that will only continue as he takes over as our head baseball coach. Andrew brings Division I coaching and playing experience, and he has enhanced his knowledge for the game by working various Division I camps across the country. We believe Andrew has the qualities to take the McKendree baseball program to new levels.”

Stepp has an impressive baseball resume.. In 2018, Stepp was on the staff at Murray State University as an assistant coach. He assisted with all facets of the Racers’ offensive game and was also responsible for base running and outfield development. Stepp’s efforts helped in part to Murray State’s qualification into the 2018 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. \

Before his time at Murray State, Stepp served as the director of baseball operations and player development at Ohio University. There, he was responsible for handling all aspects of the Bobcats’ travel and budgetary requirements. Stepp also worked with hitters and infielders at Ohio

From 2014-16, Stepp was a student assistant coach at Western Kentucky University. In addition to serving as the Hilltoppers’ bullpen coordinator, Stepp assisted the program’s director of baseball operations.

“I’m very excited and humbled to be given this opportunity to serve as the head baseball coach at McKendree,” said Stepp. “I cannot thank Chuck Brueggemann and (McKendree President) Dr. James Dennis and the entire McKendree administration enough for seeing my vision and trusting me to lead this program.’’

A native of Nixa, Mo., Stepp played two seasons as an infielder at Western Kentucky. He began his collegiate playing career at Southwest Baptist University

Stepp and his wife, Lauren, reside in O'Fallon.




















