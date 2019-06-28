Dupo native DeClue to serve as acting director of athletics at SIUE

SIUE project helps baseball players practice with virtual reality Dr. Lindsay Ross-Stewart, an associate professor of applied health at SIUE, led a research study to see if athletes can improve their mental imagery skills — and therefore their on-field performance — using virtual reality goggles twice a day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Lindsay Ross-Stewart, an associate professor of applied health at SIUE, led a research study to see if athletes can improve their mental imagery skills — and therefore their on-field performance — using virtual reality goggles twice a day.

With the imminent retirement of SIUE Director of Athletics Dr. Brad Hewitt and a national search for a successor in progress, Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Student Services Jaci DeClue has been tabbed as SIUE’s acting director of athletics, effective Monday.

The Dupo native has been with SIUE athletics since 2004 and has been an associate athletic director since 2012.

DeClue will oversee all facets of the athletics department until such time that a permanent director is named.

During her time at SIUE, DeClue’s responsibilities have included implementation of NCAA, Ohio Valley Conference and institutional compliance policies and procedures, training and education, risk assessment of the compliance program, and the development and execution of monitoring programs.

She also is responsible for coordinating the academic services program for all student-athletes in which the focus is to develop and implement a comprehensive academic success plan, to improve personal skill levels, motivate learning, and promote self-reliance of all student-athletes.

DeClue also oversees financial services, transportation and merchandise for the department and serves as the sport administrator for men’s golf, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s track and softball.

With DeClue overseeing academics, SIUE student-athletes have turned in 26 consecutive semesters of a 3.0 cumulative grade point average or higher and a graduation success rate that has been in the top 25 of all Division I public universities and No. 1 among Illinois public universities since 2014.

From 2000-04, DeClue was an academic advisor in the Office of Academic Counseling and Advising at SIUE, where her duties included advising students concerning university policies, career decisions, campus resources and the selection of appropriate coursework.

She coordinated a university-wide Academic Success Workshop Series each semester and worked as a coordinator and instructor to develop the academic choices and transitions program for students on academic probation.

DeClue also is SIUE athletics’ liaison to the Office of Financial Aid and University Housing and works to direct the department’s community service efforts.

A 1997 SIUE graduate, DeClue previously worked as an academic advisor at Purdue and a summer orientation academic advisor at Ball State, where she earned a master’s in student personnel administration in 1999.

DeClue and husband, Wayman, have two children, Trevor and Allison.