Liddell already making an impression in Columbus

EJ Liddell commits to Ohio State Belleville West's EJ Liddell gives a verbal commitment to play basketball at Ohio State University. Liddell was also recruited by the University of Illinois and the University of Missouri. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Belleville West's EJ Liddell gives a verbal commitment to play basketball at Ohio State University. Liddell was also recruited by the University of Illinois and the University of Missouri.

EJ Liddell is still a full three months away from making his college basketball debut as a member of the Ohio State University Buckeyes..

But a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball, Liddell already has left an impression.

Making his debut in the Kingdom Summer League with many of his Oho State University teammates last week, Liddell scored 27 points and added 10 rebounds with four assists.

Expected to compete at power forward during the 2019-20 season, the 6-7 Liddell connected on 11-of-16 shots in the game which was played at South High School in Columbus. Liddell also made 4-of-6 shots from beyond the 3-point line.

A 2019 graduate of Belleville West where he helped the Maroons win back-to-back Class 4A state championships, Liddell is one of four highly-touted freshmen recruited by Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann. The 2019 freshmen class which includes DJ Carton, Alonzo Gaffneyl and Ibrahima Diallo.