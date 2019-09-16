McKendree soccer coach picks up 500th career win, courtesy of women’s team

McKendree University women’s soccer head coach Tim Strange earned his 500th career win when his Bearcats defeated the Screaming Eagles of Southern Indiana University, 3-1, Sunday.

Strange’s 500 wins come through his combined record as head coach of both the McKendree men’s and women’s soccer programs. He’s earned 224 of his victories at the helm of the men’s squad from 1994 through 2011. Since taking over as the women’s head coach, Strange has compiled 276 wins that includes the team’s 3-1 start to the 2019 campaign.

Overall at McKendree, Strange has a career record of 500-220-58. He is the all-time wins leader for both the men’s and women’s programs at McKendree.

“It’s all about the players,” said Strange following Sunday’s victory. “I’ve been very fortunate to coach some great players through my career and to reach this milestone is a true honor. I could not have gotten here without the talent of the teams that I have had in the past and currently.”

Strange, a native of St. Louis who played collegiately at Saint Louis University, will be inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame next month. Sunday’s match-up began with an early Bearcat goal from junior Alynnah O’Leary (Collinsville) courtesy of a Paula Melsheimer (Reil, Germany) assist in just the sixth minute of play.

Southern Indiana responded with a goal of its own just six minutes later, but McKendree quickly responded less than 60 seconds later after McKendree senior Sydnee Carroll (Belleville West) struck the net off a Emma Knoebel (Collinsville) assist.

The final dagger came in the 67th minute after junior Morgan Cervera (Francis Howell Central) scored the third and final goal for the Bearcats off a Madyson Mossman assist.

Senior Zoe Brochu made six saves to pick up the victory in goal for McKendree.

McKendree, now 3-1-0 overall and 1-0 in the GLVC, will be back in action this Friday, September 15 at 2:45 p.m. against Bellarmine University.