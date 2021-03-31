Former Belleville West star declares his eligibility for NBA Draft

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, who twice led Belleville West to state basketball championships, announced on Wednesday that he would declare for the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

The move allows him to explore the way he’s viewed by NBA teams as he contemplates a leap to professional basketball.

Liddell, 20, is a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball in addition to pacing the Maroons to their first state basketball titles. He securing those honors for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, his junior and senior seasons at West.

At Ohio State, Liddell played in 60 games and started 28 for the Buckeyes over the last two seasons. As a full-time starter this season, he averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Ohio State’s season ended 12 days ago in a shocking NCAA tournament loss to Oral Roberts University, after which Liddell publicized threats and abuse he’d received from fans.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie ranked Liddell as the 109th-best 2021 draft prospect before the NCAA tournament began, though not all players on that list will declare themselves to be eligible.

In order to maintain his eligibility, a player must declare his intent to return to school by 5 p.m. on the Monday after the draft and is not permitted to hire an agent.

Liddell will also be able to participate in the draft combine, and can use the feedback he receives from that process to help determine whether any NBA team is likely to select him with one of the 60 selections in the picking order.

Players who feel their draft stock — and therefore their earning potential — is likely to improve in future years may withdraw from the draft prior to selections beginning on July 29.