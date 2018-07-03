Coaches say high school golfers get shortchanged by IHSA rules change +

Since 2013, two area high school girls golf programs, Nashville and Althoff, have won Class A state team championships and 23 boys and girls teams from the metro east have qualified for Illinois High School Association state tournaments.
The IHSA Board of Directors now are raising the stakes by adding a cut following the first round.
Under the new format, only the top eight teams and top 24 individuals will move on to the second day of competition. Under the old format, all players and teams were guaranteed 36 holes at the state finals.
O'Fallon girls coach Chris Eddy, who has led the Panthers to the Class 2A State Tournament the past three years, said most area coaches are unhappy with the decision.. Under the new format, O'Fallon, which was in sixth place after the first round last fall and finished seventh, would have competed in the second round.
In the two prior years, however, O'Fallon would have been 18 holes and done, even though the Panthers were in striking distance of a medal after the first round.
"I have spoken with numerous coaches in the area and even a few at the college level and none of them are in support of the rule, regarding the cut at the state golf tournament,'' Eddy said. "If you make the cut that is great but numerous problems exist with this rule change. For one, numerous years a team that is not in the top eight is still within 10 shots of earning a trophy and with a good second day could earn a trophy. But they will not be given the chance.
"A top individual could shoot a score placing them just outside of the top 24 after round one and would not have the opportunity to post a low day 2 score and move into the top 10 or 20. There is a reason the PGA Tour plays four rounds an d college golf plays three.''
Under the new format, 10 of the 23 metro east teams which have qualified for the state tournament since 2013 would not be eligible to play the second round.
Travel is another factor. The IHSA currently holds its girls state tournaments in the Decatur area and its three boys state golf finals in the Bloomington-Normal region. Although located in central Illinois, both locations require at least two-hour bus ride for teams in the metro east.
Eddy said the difference between the first and second round is a hotel stay, which is hard to reserve on the day of the tournament.
"Teams have booked and paid for hotel rooms in advance which means that if they don't make round two, they will not stay in the hotel for a second night," he said. "That means that they will be wasting money because they won't be cancel the room. The same would go if they rented a van or suburban for the team to travel in."
Basketball mercy rule
The IHSA also implemented a regular season mercy rule for boys and girls basketball games beginning with the 2018-19 season.
The basketball advisory committee has recommended that a running clock be used in the fourth quarter once a 30-point difference has been reached. The rule will be used in all games and tournament games during the regular season. It will not be used during the postseason.
Triad boys coach Josh Hunt said he had no preference in regard to the mercy rule.
"To be honest, I don’t think any high school coach wants to be involved in a game that would reach that point,'' Hunt said. "That being said, if I’m on the losing end we probably want to get the game over with as soon as possible. As far as if we were to be ahead by that margin, we would be very aware and cognizant of not trying to embarrass the other team.”
Wrestleback format
The IHSA individual state wrestling tournament will follow a wrestlback system next February when the 2019 event is held at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Under the old format, wrestlers who lost their first match at the state finals would be eliminated should their first round opponent lose in the next round. Under the modified wrestleback system, each wrestler is assured of at last two bouts at the state finals.
The wrestling committee estimates that the changes will add four hours to the state tournament.
Under the new format, which is already used at the regional and state levels, wrestlers who lose in the first round have the possibility of advancing in the wrestlebacks to place as high as third.
