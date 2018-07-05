Belleville West senior moves into top 40 of recruiting polls

Belleville West senior EJ Liddell continues to climb among the tanks of top high school basketball players in the nation.
Rivals.com top150 lists the senior forward No. 38 for the Class of 2019.
The 6-foot-7 Liddell, who moved to No. 35 in ESPN'S top recruits, a week ago, moved up five spots from his previous ranking. A two-time all-state selection and resigning Mr. Basketball in Illinois, Liddelll was ranked as the No. 43 player in the previous Rivals.com rankings.
Liddell, who led Belleville West to the Class 4A state title in March and was voted as the Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois, is enjoying another impressive summer. In addition to impressing college coaches and scouts while playing with Belleville West in summer league and tournaments, Liddell also had an impressive showing at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Basketball Camp at the University of Virginia last month.
Liddell is also playing with the AAU team Bradley Beal Elite which is competing in the Peach Jam Tournament July 11-15 in North Augusta, SC. . East St. Louis senior Terrence Hargrove Jr. is also a member of Bradley Beal Elite.
Hargrove gave a verbal commitment to attend St. Louis University on Monday.
Liddell averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.9 blocked shots and 2.8 assists for a Maroons team that finished 32-2 and won the first state basketball state title in school history in March..
Seventeen schools have made offers to Liddell so far, including Illinois, Missouri, Louisville, Georgetown, Kansas State, Iowa, Ohio State, Marquette and Connecticut, among others.
