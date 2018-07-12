Liddell, Hargrove shine in first-round loss at Peach Jam basketball showcase

Belleville West senior EJ Liddell didn’t disappoint in his debut at the national Peach Jam basketball tournament Wednesday in North Augusta, S.C.
A member of the St. Louis-based Bradley Beal Elite 17-and-under club team, Liddell scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 64-60 overtime loss to Playaz Club (N.J.) in the opening round.
East St. Louis senior Terrence Hargrove Jr. added eight points and two rebounds for Bradley Beal Elite. Hargrove committed to Saint Louis University last week.
Bradley Beal then dropped to 0-2 in pool play with a 67-66 loss to MeanStreet (Ill.) on Thursday.
Peach Jam is one of the top summer tournaments in the nation with most of the best high school players displaying their talents before many top NCAA Division I coaches.
Liddell, the reigning Mr. Basketball in Illinois who led Belleville West to the Class 4A state championship in March, is No. 35 on ESPN’s top-recruits list for the Class of 2019. Seventeen schools have made offers to Liddell so far, including Illinois, Missouri, Louisville, Georgetown, Kansas State, Iowa, Ohio State, Marquette and Connecticut, among others.
Comments