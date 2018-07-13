Coach K, Duke showing interest in EJ Liddell at Peach Jam

With many of the top college coaches in the nation on hand, including Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, Belleville West senior EJ Liddell continued his impressive performance at the Peach Jam Basketball Showcase Thursday in North Augusta. SC.
A member of the St. Louis-based Bradley Beal Elite team, Liddell scored 11 points, added six rebounds and a pair of blocked shots in a 67-66 loss to Meanstreets, IL, in its second round pool play game of the 17 and under division.
Among the many NCAA Division I coaches on hand to watch Liddell on Thursday and then again on Friday was Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski and two of his assistant coaches. According to ESPN College Basketball insider Jeff Borzello., Duke is a new team involved in recruiting the Maroons all-state player.
“Duke continues its new pursuit of ESPN 100 forward E.J. Liddell today. Mike Krzyzewski and two assistants watching him,’’ Borzello said on his Twitter account Friday morning.
Liddell is No. 35 on ESPN’S top recruits list.
Liddell, a 6-7, 220-pound forward who was voted both Illinois’ Mr Basketball and Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year after leading Belleville West to the Class 4A state championship in March, helped Bradley Beal Elite improve to 2-2 in pool play by defeating New York Lightning 79-72 and Team Whynot, Calif. 75-72.
Bradley Beal Elite was scheduled to play its final pool play game on Friday. East St. Louis senior and St. Louis University recruit Terrence Hargrove Jr. added seven points in the loss to Meanstreets, IL. on Thursday.
Comments