High School Sports

Belleville East girls tennis results for Sept. 12

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

September 26, 2018 12:44 PM

Belleville East 8, Mascoutah 1


Singles
1 Susan Shin (BE) def. Ella Mosteller 6-2, 6-4
2 Kiya Phillips (BE) def. Ava Mead 6-1, 6-3
3 Brodie Rauch (BE) def. Anna Marison 6-1, 6-1
4 Maria Copozzi (BE) def. Abby Spitler 6-2, 6-1
5 Amelia Hardiman (M) def. Joanna Cullen 6-2, 6-2
6 Reece Altepeter (BE) def. Alexys Nieves 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1 Susan Shin and Kiya Phillips (BE) def. Ella Mosteller and Ava Mead, 6-3, 6-1
2 Maria Copozzi and Brodie Rauch (BE) def. Anna Marison and Abby Spitler, 6-4, 6-4
3 Joanna Cullen and Reece Altepeter (BE) def. Amelia Hardiman and Alyssa Harris, 4-6 , 7-6, 10-5
Belleville East 9, Alton 0


Singles
1 Chloe McIsaac def. Macias 6-1, 6-2
2 JoJo Skaer def. Saenz 6-0, 6-2
3 Abigail McIsaac def. C. Giertz 6-0, 6-1
4 Kaylyn DelVecchio def. M. Giertz 6-2, 6-2
5 Maddie Buschur def. Fortschneider 6-0, 6-0
6 Mia McIsaac def. Walters 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
1 Chloe McIsaac and Abigail McIsaac def. Macias and Saenz 6-0, 6-1
2 Maddy Hamilton and JoJo Skaer def. C. Giertz and M. Giertz 6-0, 6-1
3 Kaylyn DelVecchio and Maddie Buschur def. Fortschneider and Walters 6-0, 6-0

  Comments  