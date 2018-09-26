Belleville East girls tennis results for Sept. 12

|Belleville East 8, Mascoutah 1
|Singles
|1 Susan Shin (BE) def. Ella Mosteller 6-2, 6-4
|2 Kiya Phillips (BE) def. Ava Mead 6-1, 6-3
|3 Brodie Rauch (BE) def. Anna Marison 6-1, 6-1
|4 Maria Copozzi (BE) def. Abby Spitler 6-2, 6-1
|5 Amelia Hardiman (M) def. Joanna Cullen 6-2, 6-2
|6 Reece Altepeter (BE) def. Alexys Nieves 6-0, 6-1
|Doubles
|1 Susan Shin and Kiya Phillips (BE) def. Ella Mosteller and Ava Mead, 6-3, 6-1
|2 Maria Copozzi and Brodie Rauch (BE) def. Anna Marison and Abby Spitler, 6-4, 6-4
|3 Joanna Cullen and Reece Altepeter (BE) def. Amelia Hardiman and Alyssa Harris, 4-6 , 7-6, 10-5
|Belleville East 9, Alton 0
|Singles
|1 Chloe McIsaac def. Macias 6-1, 6-2
|2 JoJo Skaer def. Saenz 6-0, 6-2
|3 Abigail McIsaac def. C. Giertz 6-0, 6-1
|4 Kaylyn DelVecchio def. M. Giertz 6-2, 6-2
|5 Maddie Buschur def. Fortschneider 6-0, 6-0
|6 Mia McIsaac def. Walters 6-4, 6-0
|Doubles
|1 Chloe McIsaac and Abigail McIsaac def. Macias and Saenz 6-0, 6-1
|2 Maddy Hamilton and JoJo Skaer def. C. Giertz and M. Giertz 6-0, 6-1
|3 Kaylyn DelVecchio and Maddie Buschur def. Fortschneider and Walters 6-0, 6-0
