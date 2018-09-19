College offers keep rolling in for Belleville West defensive end Keith Randolph

Belleville West senior defensive end Keith Randolph may have narrowed his list of potential colleges. But the scholarship offers are still rolling in.
The 6-5, 250-pound Randolph, who earlier this summer announced that Purdue, Illinois and Wyoming were among his top three choices, said on his Twitter account this week that he has received a scholarship offer from Michigan State University.
The offer is the 21st received by Randolph who is listed at the No 8 ranked player for the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com. Among the list of potential schools are Illinois, Purdue, Wyoming, Ball State, Boise State, Illinois State, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri State, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois, Rutgers, Southern Illinois, Tennessee-Martin, Toledo, Tulane, Texas-El Paso and Western Michigan.
In just his second season of playing football, Randolph has become one of the top defensive players in the state. Randolph leads the Maroons in tackles with 20, including eight solos. Randolph also has three quarterback sacks.
West (4-0) hosts Granite City (2-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.
