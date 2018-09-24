High school football week 6 will see some teams clinch playoff spots, others eliminated

With a little less than four weeks remaining before the Illinois High School Association announces its first round football playoff pairings, the Belleville West Maroons are right where they want to be.
And so are the Highland Bulldogs, Mater Dei Knights, Madison Trojans and Columbia Eagles. Needing six wins to clinch playoff bids, all five schools are currently 5-0 and can punch their postseason tickets with victories this weekend.
Teams with five wins and enough playoff points also qualify for the IHSA playoffs . Official playoff bids and first round playoff games in all eight classes will be announced on Saturday, Oct .20.
Following is a look at the 2018 playoff hopes for area football teams and their opponents this week
Playoff bound
- Belleville West (5-0) at East St. Louis, Sat. 1 p.m.
- Highland (5-0), Civic Memorial, Fri., 7 p.m.
- Columbia (5-0), Freeburg, Fri., 7 p.m.
- Madison (5-0,), at Pecatonica, Sat. 1 p.m.
- Mater Dei (5-0) at Quincy Notre Dame, Fri., 7 p.m.
In good shape
- East St. Louis (4-1), Belleville West, Saturday, 1 p.m.
- Freeburg (4-1), at Columbia, Fri., 7 p.m.
- Mascoutah (4-1), at Triad, Fri.., 7 p.m.
- Nashville (4-1), Carterville, Fri. 7 p.m.
- Cahokia (4-1), Centralia, 7 p.m.
On the bubble
- Central (3-2), at Red Bud, Fri. 7 p.m.
- Civic Memorial (3-2), at Highland, Fri. 7 p.m.
In a deep hole
- Red Bud (2-3), Central, Fri., 7 p.m.
- Edwardsville (2-3), at O’Fallon, Fri.. 7 p.m.
- Alton (2-3), Belleville East, Fri. 7 p.m.
- Granite City (2-3), Collinsville, Fri. 7 p.m.
- Collinsville (2-3), at Granite City. Fri. 7 p.m.
No margin of error
- Althoff (1-4), Marion, Fri., 7 p.m.
- Belleville East (1-4), at Alton, Fri., 7 p.m.
- O’Fallon (1-4), Edwardsville, Fri., 7 p.m.
- Wesclin (1-4), Carlyle, Fri., 7 p.m.
- Triad (1-4), Mascoutah, Fri., 7 p.m.
- Jersey (1-4), at Waterloo Fri., 7 p.m.
Comments