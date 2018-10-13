Nashville senior Kelton Harre claims top 10 finish at IHSA Class 1A State Golf Tournament

Nashville senior Kelton Harre made the most out of a second chance Saturday at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington.
Starting the day even with the rest of the field after snow and unplayable conditions caused the cancellation of the first round on Friday, Harre shot a 79 to earn a tie for 10th place and all-state recognition..
All three boys state golf tournaments in the Bloomington-Normal area were suspended by the wintry weather on Friday and pushed to 18 hole events.
The only other local player competing in the Class 1A event was DJ Villhard of Glen Carbon Father McGivney High School. Villhard tied for 77th with a round of 93.
Class 2A Boys
Mater Dei junior Grant Goebel shot an 8-over par 79 to tie for 28th place as he led the way for local players at Weibring Golf Course in Normal.
Goebel had 9-hole scores of 38 and 41 and his 79 tied him with seven other players.
After earning a trip to the state finals with a second place finish at the Carbondale Sectional, the Althoff Crusaders struggled on Saturday, placing 12th.
Sophomore Avery Irwin led Althoff with an 81 while Kaleb Laramore chipped in with an 85.
Waterloo senior Tre Wahlig tied for 61st place with an 83.
Class A Girls
In the medal hunt after an opening round 79, Columbia High School senior Mikaela KOssina shot a respectable 87 on Saturday to finish in a tie for 27th place at the Class A girls event at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decator.
Kossina, who was tied for 11th place entering the final round, was theonly one of four local players to make the 18 hole cut.
Audrey Wilke of Highland just miussed the 18-hole cut, shooting an 88 while Chloe Kraus of Okawville (99) and Casey Wagner (102) of Columbia also competed in the first round but failed to make the cut.
Class 2A Girls
Edwardsville freshman Riley Lewis finifthed her first season on an up note as she finished in a tie for 53rd place at the Class 2A state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.
Lewis shot rounds of 81 and 87 to finish with a 36 hole score of 168. Edwardsville, which placed third at the Champaign Sectional on Monday to qualify for the state finals, shot 351 as a team in first round play on Friday. The Tigers placed 12th in the team competition.
Also competing in the tournament where Chloe Davidson of O’Fallon (88) and Claire Rendleman of Collinsville (95). Neither player made the 18 hole cut.
Comments