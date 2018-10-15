High School Sports

High school girls tennis sectional results

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

October 15, 2018 10:20 PM

Class 2A Belleville East Sectional

Team Scores

Belleville East- 26

Edwardsville- 24

Belleville West- 14

O’Fallon- 14

Alton-12

Springfield- 4

Granite City- 0

Quincy- 0

Singles Results

First: Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East

Second: JoJo Skaer, Belleville East

Third: Chloe Trimpe, Edwardsville

Fourth: Hannah Macias, Alton

Doubles Results

First: Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli, Edwardsville

Second: Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler, Belleville West

Third: Annie McGinnis and Hannah Colbert, Edwardsville

Fourth: Emiley Fritz and Kate Macaluso, O’Fallon

Class 1A Centralia Sectional

Team Scores

Highland- 27

Flora- 20

Olney- 18

Centralia- 11

Hillsboro- 10

Greenville- 8

Mascoutah- 6

Salem-0

Vandalia- 0

Singles Results

First: Taylor Fleming, Highland

Second: Sonae Shelton, Flora

Third: Kate Feldmann, Highland

Fourth: Ella Mostoller, Mascoutah

Doubles Results

First: Logan Kauble and Riley Doll, Olney

Second: Kyrsten Darrough and Gracy Himelick, Flora

Third: Michelle Lynch and Piper Marcum, Centralia

Fourth: Ashlen Deluca and Alshley Basden, Highland

Class 1A Triad Sectional

Team Scores

Triad- 18

Althoff- 18

Jerseyville- 10

Alton-Marquette- 10

Civic Memorial= 4

Roxana- 2

Metro-East Lutheran- 0

Wood River- 0

Singles Results

First: Jordyn Roper, Althoff

Second: Maria Wendle, Alton-Marquette

Third: Evelyn Wells, Triad

Fourth: Stephanie Kafer, Triad

Doubles Results

First: Olivia Melichar and Mary Nester, Althoff

Second: Hannah Hudson and Chelsea Maag, Jerseyville

Third: Bailey Grigg and Molly Suess ,Triad

Fourth: Caitlyn Smith and Gillian Rockwell, Triad

