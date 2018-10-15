High school girls tennis sectional results

Class 2A Belleville East Sectional
Team Scores
Belleville East- 26
Edwardsville- 24
Belleville West- 14
O’Fallon- 14
Alton-12
Springfield- 4
Granite City- 0
Quincy- 0
Singles Results
First: Chloe McIsaac, Belleville East
Second: JoJo Skaer, Belleville East
Third: Chloe Trimpe, Edwardsville
Fourth: Hannah Macias, Alton
Doubles Results
First: Natalie Karibian and Abby Cimarolli, Edwardsville
Second: Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler, Belleville West
Third: Annie McGinnis and Hannah Colbert, Edwardsville
Fourth: Emiley Fritz and Kate Macaluso, O’Fallon
Class 1A Centralia Sectional
Team Scores
Highland- 27
Flora- 20
Olney- 18
Centralia- 11
Hillsboro- 10
Greenville- 8
Mascoutah- 6
Salem-0
Vandalia- 0
Singles Results
First: Taylor Fleming, Highland
Second: Sonae Shelton, Flora
Third: Kate Feldmann, Highland
Fourth: Ella Mostoller, Mascoutah
Doubles Results
First: Logan Kauble and Riley Doll, Olney
Second: Kyrsten Darrough and Gracy Himelick, Flora
Third: Michelle Lynch and Piper Marcum, Centralia
Fourth: Ashlen Deluca and Alshley Basden, Highland
Class 1A Triad Sectional
Team Scores
Triad- 18
Althoff- 18
Jerseyville- 10
Alton-Marquette- 10
Civic Memorial= 4
Roxana- 2
Metro-East Lutheran- 0
Wood River- 0
Singles Results
First: Jordyn Roper, Althoff
Second: Maria Wendle, Alton-Marquette
Third: Evelyn Wells, Triad
Fourth: Stephanie Kafer, Triad
Doubles Results
First: Olivia Melichar and Mary Nester, Althoff
Second: Hannah Hudson and Chelsea Maag, Jerseyville
Third: Bailey Grigg and Molly Suess ,Triad
Fourth: Caitlyn Smith and Gillian Rockwell, Triad
