Althoff has its eyes on another state volleyball title. Here’s who else could make a run.

Currently 30-4 after a thee-set win over O’Fallon on Saturday, the Althoff Crusaders are one of two top seeds at the Mascoutah Sectional and will host a Class 3A regional beginning Monday at Althoff High School.
Perennial power Mater Dei is the No. 2 seed and is favored at the Central regional. Winners of the Central, Althoff, Murphysboro and Marion regionals will advance to the Mascoutah Sectional on Oct. 29.
Regional tournaments in Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 4A also begin at sites throughout the metro-east on Monday with sectional and super-sectional competition to follow in the next two weeks. Four super-sectional winners in all four classes from throughout the state will advance to the IHSA Girls State Volleyball Tournament at Redbird Arena in Normal.
Following is a brief look at some of the top teams which could have lengthy post-season runs during the next few weeks.
Class 4A
Edwardsville Tigers (No. 1 seed, 17-10 record)
Tournament road: Edwardsville Regional (Oct. 22-25), Bloomington Sectional (Oct. 29 and 31)); Normal Super-Sectional (Nov. 2)
Chief competition: O’Fallon, Bloomington, Moline, (Lisle) Benet Academy)
Top Players: OH: Alexa Harris (13 aces, 208 kills, 22 blocks, 194 digs); MB: Storm Suhre (156 kills, 60 blocks, 56 digs); Libero: Kaitlyn Conway (194 digs); S: Morgan Tulacro (499 assists, 16 blocks, 149 digs)
O’Fallon Panthers (No. 2 seed, 27-6 record)
Tournament road: Belleville East Regional (Oct. 22-25), Bloomington Sectional (Oct. 29 and 31); Normal Super-Sectional (Nov. 2)
Chief Competition: Edwardsville,, Bloomington, Moline, (Lisle) Benet Academy)
Top Players: S: Abby Braswell (23 aces, 838 assists, 125 digs); OH” Lauren Lepere (38 aces, 280 kills, 281 digs); MH: Kenzee Simmers (292 kills, 148 digs); MH: Katherine Toftemark (33 aces, 118 kills, 38 blocks, 60 digs)
Class 3A
Althoff Crusaders (No. 1 Seed, 31-4)
Tournament road: Althoff Regional (Oct. 22-25), Mascoutah Sectional (Oct. 29 and 31); (Bethalto) Civic Memorial Super-Sectional (Nov. 2)
Chief Competition: Freeburg, Mater Dei, Highland, Rochester.
Top Players: MH: Karinna Gall (38 aces, 377 kills, 69 blocks, 279 digs); S: Mary Wessel (39 aces, 83 kills, 661 assists, 293 digs); OH: Katie Wemhoener (27 aces, 199 kills, 327 digs); OH: Grace Strieker 27 blocks, 74 digs, 114 kills).
Mater Dei Knights (No. 2 seed, 18-11)
Tournament road: Central Regional (Oct. 22-25), Mascoutah Sectional (Oct. 29 and 31); (Bethalto) Civic Memorial Super-Sectional (Nov. 2)
Chief Competition: Central, Althoff, Highland, Rochester
Top Players: OH: Tori Mohesky (153 kills, 16 blocks, 71 digs); OH: Morgan Revermann (45 aces, 149 kills, 17 blocks, 238 digs); OH: Carlee Wise (66 digs, 92 blocks, 200 kills, 31 aces); S: Jessie Timmermann (29 aces, 60 kills, 658 assists, 27 blocks,. 173 digs)
Highland Bulldogs (No. 1 seed, 30-2)
Tournament road: Jersey Regional (Oc.t. 22-25); Springfield SH-Griffin Sectional (Oct. 29 and 31); (Bethalto) Civic Memorial Super-Sectional (Nov. 2)
Chief Competition: Taylorville, Rochester, Mater Dei, Althoff
Top Players: MH: Claire Diercks (42 aces, 216 kills, 38 blocks, 86 digs); OH: Bella LaPorta (30 aces, 189 kills, 20 blocks, 208 digs); OH; Jennessa Kimmle (55 aces, 161 kills, 10 blocks, 200 kills); S: Megan Vidmar (28 aces, 32 kills, 656 assists, 15 blocks, 125 digs)
Class 2A
Carlyle Indians (No. 1 seed, 18-12)
Tournament road: Carlyle Regional, (Oct. 22-25), Red Bud Sectional (Oct. 29 and 31), McLeansboro-Hamilton County Super-Sectional (Nov. 2)
Chief Competition: Pinckneyville, Nashville, Teutopolis, Edwards County
Top Players: MH: Molly Diekemper (182 Kills, 61 blocks); OH: Brooklynn Smith (272 kills, 224 digs); S: Kayla Guetersloh ( 166 digs, 487 assists)
Nashville Hornets (No. 1 seed, 27-7)
Tournament road: Vienna Regional (Oc.t. 22-25). Red Bud Sectional (Oct. 29 and 31), McLeansboro-Hamilton County Super-Sectional (Nov. 2)
Chief Competition: Greenville, Carlyle, Teutopolis, Edwards County
Top Players: Abby Grabowski (37 aces, 101 digs, 254 assists); Delaney Varel (152 kills, 59 blocks); Hazel Konkel (111 kills, 57 blocks)
Class 1A
New Athens Yellowjackets (No. 1 seed, 28-5)
Tournament road: Centralia Christ our Rock Regional (Oct. 22-25), Valmeyer Sectional (Oct. 29 and 31); Okawville Super-Sectional (Nov. 2)
Chief Competition: Valmeyer, Father McGivney, Gibault, Greenfield, Cobden, Norris City
Top Playerrs: OH-S: Julia Drake (28 aces, 110 kills, 216 assists, 19 blocks, 110 digs) S-OH: Danika White (121 digs, 118 blocks. 239 kills, 265 assists 23 aces); MH: Lindsey Poirot (34 aces, 141 kills, 73 blocks)
Gibault Hawks (No.. 2 seed 17-14)
Tournament road: Steeleville Regional (Oct. 22-25), Valmeyer Sectional (Oct. 29 and 31); Okawville Super-Sectional (Nov. 2)
Chief Competition: Steeleville, Greenfield, New Athens, Cobden, Norris City
Top Players: Kayla Huels (36 aces, 63 kills, 590 assists, 77 digs); Ashlyn Wightman (227 kills, 27 blocks); Ande Grohmann (23 aces, 168 kills, 110 digs)
