Today’s high school sports top performers, Saturday, Oct. 27

Donavan Bieber, Columbia, RB
Bieber rushed for 191 yards over 38 carries in the Eagles 33-14 first round playoff win over Freeburg. Bieber’s lone touchdown of the game came off a five-yard run with 2:56 left in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Over the course of the season, the junior has rushed for a total of 626 yards. Columbia will take on Taylorville in the second round on Saturday.
Nic Horner, Columbia, QB
Horner completed six of 12 passes over 172 yards for two touchdowns in Columbia’s 33-14 win over Freeburg. The junior quarterback connected with Londyn Little for both passes. The first came with 4:16 left in the first quarter from 26 yards out while the second was a 60-yard pass with 8:47 left in the game.
Londyn Little, Columbia, RB
Little, a sophomore, had two touchdown in the Eagles 33-14 first round playoff win against Freeburg. He caught four passes for 124 yards and rushed for 43 yards.
Garrett Foppe, Mater Dei, WR
In the Knights’ 21-6 first round playoff loss to Effingham, Foppe caught three passes over an impressive 149 yards.
Nic Seelhoefer, Mater Dei, FB
The senior for the Knights had a team high 12 tackles in Mater Dei’s 21-6 loss to Effingham. Seelhoefer finshed the year with a season total 63 tackles.
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, QB
Macon completed 11 of 14 passes with two touchdown passes over 163 yards in the Flyers’ 62-14 first round playoff victory over Hoffman Estates. The sophomore also ran for three touchdowns, two in the first quarter and one in the second. Macon’s touchdown passes connected with Keantez Lewis from 22 yards out and with Antonio Johnson from 37 yards out, both in the second quarter. East St. Louis will take on Glenbard East in the second round on Saturday.
Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville, Cross Country
Prenzler finished second at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional with a time of 15:12. Prenzler’s high finish allowed the Tigers to place second with 110 points and advance to the state meet. O’Fallon won the team title with 86 points.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah, Cross Country
Cozzi placed first at the Class 2A MacArthur Sectional running a 15:11, just two seconds faster than second place finisher Dathan Maton of Chatham Glenwood, to advance as an individual to the state meet. Mascoutah placed ninth as a team with 249 points while Chatham Glenwood won the meet with 54 points.
Eli Ward, Waterloo, Cross Country
Ward placed sixth with a time of 15:30 at the Class 2A MacArthur Sectional to advance as an individual to the state meet.
Cree Stumpf, Roxana, Cross Country
Stumpf won the Class 1A Benton Sectional with a time of 14:52. The seniors first place finish helped to boost Roxana to a fourth place team finish with 174 points giving them a spot in the state meet. Freeburg won the team title scoring 68 points.
Justin Mumford, Wesclin, Cross Country
At the Class 1A Benton Sectional, Mumford placed second with a time of 15:15 to advance as a individual to the state meet.
Camden Sadler, Althoff, Cross Country
Sadler placed fifth with a time of 15:29 at the Class 1A Benton Sectional and advanced as an individual to the state meet.
Abby Korak, Edwardsville, Cross Country
Korak, the Southwestern Conference and regional individual champion, was the top local finisher at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional, running a time of 18:19 and placing seventh. The tigers placed fourth as a team with 165 points and advanced to the state meet. Yorkville won the meet, scoring 21 points.
Hannah Eastman, Belleville East, Cross Country
Eastman, the 2018 Belleville City Meet champion and St. Clair County Meet Champion, punched her individual ticket to the state meet at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional, running a time of 18:38 and placing twelfth. Belleville East placed sixth and missed qualifying as a team by fourteen points.
Alyssa Elliot, Belleville West, Cross Country
Elliot qualified as an individual for the state meet at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional, running a time of 19:05 and placing twenty-fourth.
Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo, Cross Country
Schwartz, the defending Class 2A state champion, won the Class 2A MacArthur Sectional with a time of 17:24. Waterloo placed second as a team with 93 points and qualified for the state meet. Chatham Glenwood won the meet, scoring 43 points.
Alyssa Kowalski, Triad, Cross Country
Kowalski placed seventh and ran time of 19:00 minutes to qualify as a individual for the state meet at the Class 2A MacArthur Sectional. Triad finished eight as a team with 224 points.
Cheyenne Finley, Centralia, Cross Country
Finley placed twenty-first with at time of 19:29 to qualify as an individual for the state meet at the Class 2A MacArthur Sectional.
Brook Biffar, Gibault, Cross Country
At the Class 1A Benton Sectional, Biffar ran a time of 18:51 placing sixth and qualified as a individual for the state meet. DuQuoin won the team title with 63 points.
Comments