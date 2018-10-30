Gibault earns return trip to Class 2A State Soccer Tournament

The Gibault Hawks are headed back to the Class 2A State Soccer Tournament.
Cameron Kincheloe and Logan Doerr scored goals Tuesday as the Hawks defeated Springfield 2-0 to win the Class 2A Chatham-Glenwood Soccer Super-Sectional.
The Hawks, who placed second to Chicago Solorio Academy at the Class 2A state tournament a year ago and placed third in the Class 1A state finals two years ago, advance to the the Class 2A State Tournament semi-finals on Friday at suburban Hoffman Estates High School.
The Hawks (17-4-5) will take on Crystal Lake South beginning at 1 p.m. in one of two Class 2A state tournament semi-finals.
Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais Super-Sectional
Fresh off a win over Normal Community in the sectional title game, the Collinsville Kahoks wiill attempt to secure a spot in the Class 3A State Tournament when they take on Chicago Mount Carmel Bradley-Bourbonnais Super-Sectional on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Orginally scheduled for Tuesday, the game was pushed back because of predicted severe weather in the area. The Collinsville-Mount Carmel winner will advance to the Class 3A state tournament which begins Friday at Hoffman Estates High School.
