Gibault’s quest for fifth state soccer championship falls short in semifinals

The Gibault Hawks arrived at Hoffman Estates High School looking for their fifth state soccer championship.
They’ll arrive back in Monroe County with something less. The quest ended with a grueling 2-1 double overtime loss to Crystal Lake South in the semifinals Friday.
Andrew Edge knocked home the game winner for Crystal Lake (21-2-3) in a second round of penalty kicks to advance the Gaters to the championship game, which will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Gibault (17-5-5) will play for third place at 11 a.m. Edge gave the Gators the lead at the 34:23 mark of the first half on a penalty kick.
Karson Huels tied the game for Gibault with a header early in the second half with an assist from Adam Stearns. The two teams got off the same number of shots, but Crystal Lake put 12 of them on goal, while Gibault put eight on the net. Hawks’ goalie Connor Olsen made 13 saves in the game.
In the overtime, Huels, Logan Doerr, Stearns, Alex Merlenbach, Cameron Kincheloe made penalty kick goals for Gibault.
Gibault won state championships in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2013. The Hawks placed second last season and in third in 2016.
