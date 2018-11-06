Top performers in high school sports for Nov. 3

DeMonta Witherspoon, East St. Louis, Football, DB
In the Flyers 56-14 playoff win over Glenbard East, Witherspoon rushed for 151 yards over 10 carries. Witherspoon also scored a touchdown with 3 minutes and 6 seconds remaining in the first quarter off a 44 yard pass from Tyler Macon. The junior for the Flyers has rushed for a total of 1261 yards this season.
Tyler Macon, East St. Louis, Football, QB
Macon completed 12 of 13 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns in the Flyers 56-14 win over Glenbard East.
Antonio Johnson, East St. Louis, Football, WR
Johnson caught four passes over 132 yards for two touchdowns to help his team to a convincing victory. His first touchdown came after a 99 yard pass from quarterback Tyler Macon at the beginning of the second quarter. The second came with 1 minute 58 seconds left in the half after a 10 yard pass from Macon.
Levauntez Conway, Cahokia, Football, WR
Conway scored three touchdowns as Cahokia cruised to a 33-0 second round playoff win over Carbondale. Conway scored for the first time in the game after a 31 yard pass from quarterback Malik Shaw in the first quarter. With 4 minutes and 9 seconds remaining in the half, Shaw connected with Conway from 20 yards out for another touchdown. The third came at the 2 minute 51 second mark in the third quarter off of a 70 yard pass.
Brady Feldmann, Highland, Football, RB
Feldmann rushed for 110 yards over 15 carries and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs 56-35 second round playoff win over Mattoon.
Jack Etter, Highland, Football, QB
Etter completed 12 of 23 passes of 327 yards for three touchdowns. Etter connected with Feldmann for touchdown passes twice, once in the first quarter with a 68 yard pass and again in the third quarter with a 50 yard pass. Etter’s other touchdown passes was recieved by Sam LaPorta in the third quarter from 50 yards out.
Julia Monson, O’Fallon, Cross Country
Monson, a freshman for the Panthers, was the top local finisher at the Class 3A state meet in Peoria, running a 17 minutes 55 seconds over the three-mile course and placing 69th. O’Fallon finished 18th as a team with 415 points. Naperville North won the meet, scoring 80 points.
Hannah Eastman, Belleville East, Cross Country
Eastman capped off her senior season by placing 73rd at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 17 minutes 58 seconds.
Jenna Schwartz, Waterloo, Cross Country
Schwartz, the defending state champion, placed fifth with an impressive time of 17 minutes 14 seconds at the Class 2A state meet. Waterloo placed fourteenth as a team with 350 points while Belvidere North won the meet with 113 points.
Breanna Chandler, Freeburg, Cross Country
Chandler, a junior, was the top local finisher at the Class 1A state meet, running a time of 18 minutes 23 seconds and placing 34th. Freeburg placed sixteenth as a team with 407 points while Eureka won the meet with 84 points.
Max Hartmann, Edwardsville, Cross Country
Hartmann, a senior for the Tigers, was the top local finisher at the Class 3A state meet. Hartmann covered the three-mile course in 14 minutes and 45 seconds to place 18th. Edwardsville placed 20th as a team with 418 points. Wheaton Warrenville South won the meet, scoring 116 points.
Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah, Cross Country
Cozzi, the St. Clair County and Mississippi Valley Conference Champion, placed sixth at the Class 2A state meet with at time of 15 minutes and 2 seconds.
Cree Stumpf, Roxana, Cross Country
Stumpf was the top local finisher at the Class 1A state meet, running a time of 15 minutes and 25 seconds and placing 17th. Roxana placed 24th as a team with 495 points while Clifton (Central) won the meet with 139 points.
Comments