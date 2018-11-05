East St. Louis one of four local football teams headed Chicago-way for quarterfinals

The East St. Louis Flyers will return to a familiar place to face a familiar foe Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Class 7A football playoffs.
Showing no mercy in rolling up 118 points in two playoff wins over Hoffman Estates and Glenbard East, the 15th-seeded Flyers (9-2) will take on the seventh-seed Chicago Mount Carmel Caravan (10-1) at Gately Stadium in Chicago Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.
The game will be rematch of two of the top programs in the state which met last season in the quarterfinal round. The Caravan ended the Flyers’ season with a 21-18 victory.
East St. Louis, three wins shy of a ninth state title, is one of the four local teams still remaining in the IHSA playoffs, all of which will be on the road this weekend.
The Edwardsviille Tigers, seeded 23rd in Class 8A, will attempt to secure a trip to the semi-finals for the second straight year when they travel to Frankfort to take on the second-seeded Lincoln-Way East Griffins (11-0) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
A pair of Class 5A powers, undefeated Highland (11-0) and Cahokia (10-1) also face major tests on the road.
Seeded second and looking for a second straight trip to the semi-finals, Highland will take on 14th-seed Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers (7-4) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Cahokia, seeded eighth and making its first quarterfinal round appearance since 2008, will be in suburban Country Club Hills to take on undefeated and top-seeded Hillcrest Hawks (11-0) beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday.
