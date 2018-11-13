JJAVA - Fotolia
JJAVA - Fotolia

High School Sports

2018 all-Southwestern Conference boys golf

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

November 13, 2018 10:29 PM

First Team

Blake Burris- Senior (Edwardsville)

Caden Cannon-Freshman (O’Fallon)

Parker Griffiths-Senior (Edwardsville)

Trevor Laub-Junior (Edwardsville)

Logan Lowery- Junior (O’Fallon)

Hayden Moore-Sophomore (Edwardsville)

Zach Trimpe-Senior (Edwardsville)

Second Team

Dillon Donjon-Senior (Belleville East)

Josh Krneta-Junior (O’Fallon)

Hogan Messinger-Sophomore (Belleville East)

Ethan Ourada- Senior (O’Fallon)

Ben Patterson- Senior (Edwardsville)

Taylor Patterson-Senior (O’Fallon)

Noah Scrum-Senior (Collinsville)

Greg Witte- Senior (Collinsville)

Aaron Young-Senior (Edwardsville)

Third Team

Alex Agne-Senior (Belleville East)

Christian Fruechte-Senior (Belleville East)

Zachary Gebhardt-Junior (Belleville East)

Blake Holliday-Senior (O’Fallon)

Nate Lee- Junior (Collinsville)

Colin Shea-Junior (Belleville East)

  Comments  