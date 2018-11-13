2018 all-Southwestern Conference boys golf

First Team
Blake Burris- Senior (Edwardsville)
Caden Cannon-Freshman (O’Fallon)
Parker Griffiths-Senior (Edwardsville)
Trevor Laub-Junior (Edwardsville)
Logan Lowery- Junior (O’Fallon)
Hayden Moore-Sophomore (Edwardsville)
Zach Trimpe-Senior (Edwardsville)
Second Team
Dillon Donjon-Senior (Belleville East)
Josh Krneta-Junior (O’Fallon)
Hogan Messinger-Sophomore (Belleville East)
Ethan Ourada- Senior (O’Fallon)
Ben Patterson- Senior (Edwardsville)
Taylor Patterson-Senior (O’Fallon)
Noah Scrum-Senior (Collinsville)
Greg Witte- Senior (Collinsville)
Aaron Young-Senior (Edwardsville)
Third Team
Alex Agne-Senior (Belleville East)
Christian Fruechte-Senior (Belleville East)
Zachary Gebhardt-Junior (Belleville East)
Blake Holliday-Senior (O’Fallon)
Nate Lee- Junior (Collinsville)
Colin Shea-Junior (Belleville East)
