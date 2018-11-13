JJAVA - Fotolia
High School Sports

2018 All-Southwestern Conference boys cross country

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

November 13, 2018 10:30 PM

First Team

Roland Prenzler- Senior (Edwardsville)

Will Vanalstine- Senior (O’Fallon)

Max Hartmann- Senior (Edwardsville)

Jack Pifer- Junior (Edwardsville)

Nick Edwards- Sophomore (O’Fallon)

Will Ray- Junior (O’Fallon)

Brendan Krell- Senior (O’Fallon)

Second Team

Jacob Ramirez- Senior (O’Fallon)

Byron Jones- Freshman (Belleville East)

Zach Walters- Junior (Edwardsville)

Cassius Havis- Junior (Edwardsville)

Todd Baxter- Senior (Edwardsville)

Christopher Wichlac- Junior (O’Fallon)

Zachariah Panek- Junior (Belleville East)

Third Team

Dillon Rule- Sophomore (Belleville West)

Theo Paxton- Sophomore (Collinsville)

Xander Valdez- Junior (Edwardsville)

David Tady- Junior (O’Fallon)

Henry Gruben- Junior (Edwardsville)

Michael Megna- Junior (Belleville East)

Cameron Loyet- Junior (Belleville East)

