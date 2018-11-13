2018 All-Southwestern Conference boys cross country

First Team
Roland Prenzler- Senior (Edwardsville)
Will Vanalstine- Senior (O’Fallon)
Max Hartmann- Senior (Edwardsville)
Jack Pifer- Junior (Edwardsville)
Nick Edwards- Sophomore (O’Fallon)
Will Ray- Junior (O’Fallon)
Brendan Krell- Senior (O’Fallon)
Second Team
Jacob Ramirez- Senior (O’Fallon)
Byron Jones- Freshman (Belleville East)
Zach Walters- Junior (Edwardsville)
Cassius Havis- Junior (Edwardsville)
Todd Baxter- Senior (Edwardsville)
Christopher Wichlac- Junior (O’Fallon)
Zachariah Panek- Junior (Belleville East)
Third Team
Dillon Rule- Sophomore (Belleville West)
Theo Paxton- Sophomore (Collinsville)
Xander Valdez- Junior (Edwardsville)
David Tady- Junior (O’Fallon)
Henry Gruben- Junior (Edwardsville)
Michael Megna- Junior (Belleville East)
Cameron Loyet- Junior (Belleville East)
