2018 all-Southwestern Conference girls cross country

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

November 13, 2018 10:30 PM

First Team

Abby Korak- Junior (Edwardsville)

Hannah Eastman- Senior (Belleville East)

Sofia Parker- Sophomore (O’Fallon)

Hannah Stuart- Senior (Edwardsville)

Alyssa Elliot-Freshman (Belleville West)

Myecia Bright-Junior (Belleville East)

Julia Monson- Freshman (O’Fallon)

Second Team

Emma Jordan- Junior (O’Fallon)

Elise Krone-Senior (Edwardsville)

Emiley England- Sophomore (Edwardsville)

JC Nunnery- Senior (Belleville East)

Makenna Lueking-Freshman (Edwardsville)

Kimberly Davenport- Sophomore (O’Fallon)

Maddy Vorce-Sophomore (O’Fallon)

Third Team

Sophie Wichlac- Junior (O’Fallon)

Danielle Schultz- Senior (Belleville East)

Maggie Fitzgerald- Sophomore (Collinsville)

Gabrielle Griggs- Freshman (Belleville East)

Jillian Welsh-Freshman (Edwardsville)

Kiara Delgado- Senior (Edwardsville)

Kiley McElroy- Sophomore (O’Fallon)

