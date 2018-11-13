2018 all-Southwestern Conference girls cross country

First Team
Abby Korak- Junior (Edwardsville)
Hannah Eastman- Senior (Belleville East)
Sofia Parker- Sophomore (O’Fallon)
Hannah Stuart- Senior (Edwardsville)
Alyssa Elliot-Freshman (Belleville West)
Myecia Bright-Junior (Belleville East)
Julia Monson- Freshman (O’Fallon)
Second Team
Emma Jordan- Junior (O’Fallon)
Elise Krone-Senior (Edwardsville)
Emiley England- Sophomore (Edwardsville)
JC Nunnery- Senior (Belleville East)
Makenna Lueking-Freshman (Edwardsville)
Kimberly Davenport- Sophomore (O’Fallon)
Maddy Vorce-Sophomore (O’Fallon)
Third Team
Sophie Wichlac- Junior (O’Fallon)
Danielle Schultz- Senior (Belleville East)
Maggie Fitzgerald- Sophomore (Collinsville)
Gabrielle Griggs- Freshman (Belleville East)
Jillian Welsh-Freshman (Edwardsville)
Kiara Delgado- Senior (Edwardsville)
Kiley McElroy- Sophomore (O’Fallon)
