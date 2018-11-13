2018 all-Cahokia Conference football

Offense
Brendan Meng - Freeburg
Ronnie Hunsaker - Columbia
Nic Horner - Columbia
Tanner Little - Freeburg
Max Kampwerth - Central
Jacob Harness - Salem
Londyn Little - Columbia
Brandt Goings - Wesclin
Jordan Spangenberg - Central
Seth Bass - Red Bud
Cal Clossen - Freeburg
Garrett Richter - Central
Dale Allen - Carlyle
Trent Fernandez - Red Bud
Trey Hunzicker - Salem
Johny Keith - Central
Shane Caraker - Central
Nick France - Freeburg
Cole Khoury - Columbia
Defense
Grant Heier - Wesclin
Jared Vonder Haar - Carlyle
Caleb Darr - Carlyle
Austin Melliere - Red Bud
Eric Brubaker - Salem
Trevor Greene - Salem
Bryce Atteberry - Salem
Levi Hays - Salem
Zack Pluff - Freeburg
Jacob Carmack - Freeburg
Corbin Kee - Freeburg
Logan Cron - Freeburg
Jordan Spangenberg - Central
Blake Markus - Central
Kaleb Albers - Central
Matt Muehlher - Columbia
Sam Horner - Columbia
Eli Wagner - Columbia
Josh Marion - Columbia
Comments