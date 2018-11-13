High School Sports

2018 all-Cahokia Conference football

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

November 13, 2018 10:27 PM

Offense

Brendan Meng - Freeburg

Ronnie Hunsaker - Columbia

Nic Horner - Columbia

Tanner Little - Freeburg

Max Kampwerth - Central

Jacob Harness - Salem

Londyn Little - Columbia

Brandt Goings - Wesclin

Jordan Spangenberg - Central

Seth Bass - Red Bud

Cal Clossen - Freeburg

Garrett Richter - Central

Dale Allen - Carlyle

Trent Fernandez - Red Bud

Trey Hunzicker - Salem

Johny Keith - Central

Shane Caraker - Central

Nick France - Freeburg

Cole Khoury - Columbia

Defense

Grant Heier - Wesclin

Jared Vonder Haar - Carlyle

Caleb Darr - Carlyle

Austin Melliere - Red Bud

Eric Brubaker - Salem

Trevor Greene - Salem

Bryce Atteberry - Salem

Levi Hays - Salem

Zack Pluff - Freeburg

Jacob Carmack - Freeburg

Corbin Kee - Freeburg

Logan Cron - Freeburg

Jordan Spangenberg - Central

Blake Markus - Central

Kaleb Albers - Central

Matt Muehlher - Columbia

Sam Horner - Columbia

Eli Wagner - Columbia

Josh Marion - Columbia

