Top performers in high school sports for Dec. 17-21

BOYS BASKETBALL
Jaylin Mosby and EJ Liddell, Belleville West
The Maroons continued their undefeated season with a 69-39 win over conference foe O’Fallon as Mosby and Liddell led the way scoring 19 and 17 points.
Malik Williams, Belleville East
Despite Williams’ season high 20 points, the Lancers fell to Alton 73-61 on Tuesday night.
Caleb Burton and Shaun Riley II, O’Fallon
Burton and Riley each posted 13 points as O’Fallon rolled to a 48-29 win over Vianney on Friday night.
Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville
Taylor once again topped the leader board in points scored for Collinsville with 19 as the Kahoks beat Triad 65-42. The junior standout was also active on defense, securing three steals. On Friday night, Taylor posted 21 points and then added seven rebounds and two steals into the mix as Collinsville topped Springfield 69-47.
Donovan Clay and Malik Smith, Alton
The senior duo of Clay and Smith scored 24 and 17 points respectively to carry the Redbirds to a 53-40 non-conference win over Chatham Glenwood.
Shawn Weinstroer, Mascoutah
In Mascoutah’s 67-43 win over Jerseyville on Tuesday night, Weinstroer’s team high 16 points led the way.
Luke Ervie, Freeburg
Erive led the charge for Freeburg with an impressive 22 points as the team beat Red Bud by the lopsided score of 67-22.
Sam Horner, Columbia
Horner topped the leader board for the Eagles with 17 points as they flew past Carlyle 71-40.
Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial
Zupan’s 17 points helped Civic Memorial easily top Father McGivney 62-25. A senior for the Eagles, Zupan tied his season best 22 points on Friday as Civic Memorial pulled off the win over conference rival Roxana 55-50. Zupan also had six rebounds on the night.
Jake Kruse and Steven Torre, Highland
The Bulldogs’ senior duo of Kruse and Torre scored 18 points apiece as Highland topped Centralia 56-44 on Saturday. Torre added six rebounds on the night.
Caleb Zurliene, Mater Dei
Zuerliene’s 18 points helped to propel Mater Dei to a 57-34 victory over Olney.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shaniah Nunn, Belleville West
Nunn posted a team high nine points to lead the Maroons to a 47-18 win over Mascoutah.
B’Aunce Carter, Belleville East
Carter, a senior for the Lady Lancers, posted 18 points as Belleville East breezed past Alton 71-36 in conference play.
Jaylen Townsend, Edwardsville
Townsend, a member of the 2018 Class 4A state tournament fourth place team, scored 16 points along with five rebounds and one steal as the Tigers breezed past Soldan 72-16 . On Thursday night, the Tigers improved their season record to 12-1 with a 59-11 victory over Granite City, Townsend scored a team high 14 points to bring her season total to 165.
Sydney Harris, Edwardsville
Harris continued her spectacular freshman season with 19 points, including three from behind the arc, in the Lady Tigers’ 62-48 win over conference rival East St. Louis. Harris also added six rebounds and one steal to her stats for the night.
Ashley Schloer, O’Fallon
In the Panthers’ 57-40 Monday night conference win over Belleville West, Schloer, a senior, scored a team high 12 points.
Bria King, Collinsville
King’s 17 points, three rebounds and two steals were not enough to push Collinsville to the win as they fell to Jerseyville 59-48.
Caite Knutson, Collinsville
Knutson’s team high 18 points were more than enough to help push Collinsville past Granite City 65-18 on Tuesday night. The junior for the Kahoks was also active on defense with seven rebounds and two steals.
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
In the championship game of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic, Bonaldi stepped up her game, scoring a team high and repeating her season high in points scored with 23. Columbia topped Wood River 55-32 for the tournament title. Bonaldi, a senior, was the only player for the Lady Eagles to score in the double digits and she added four rebounds and six steals to her performance as well.
Lindsay Wibbenmeyer and Mikaela Kossina, Columbia
Columbia charged to a 56-18 victory over Mehlville on Thursday night with the help of top performances from Wibbenmeyer and Kossina. Wibbenmeyer had a team and season high 14 points along with a team high seven rebounds and then added three steals to top. Kossina was not far behind on offense, scoring 13 points.
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
Reinneck’s 15 points helped Lebanon to roll to an easy 43-15 win over Roxana in nonconference play.
Danika White, New Athens
The Yellow Jackets pulled out a 43-35 win over Red Bud with a lot of help from Danika White, who scored an impressive 23 points in the team’s win.
Anna Hall, Civic Memorial
Hall had her best game of the season, scoring a season high 28 points along with 14 rebounds and one steal. The Lady Eagles finished the night with a 62-39 victory over Jerseyville.
Ellie Eichenlaub and Lilly Oliver, Freeburg
Eichenlaub and Oliver added 13 points apiece for Freeburg in its game against Alton Marquette on Saturday which was just enough to lift the team past the Explorers 40-39 in nonconference play. In Monday’s 45-26 win over Triad, Oliver led the way with 20 points.
Miah Weems, Central
Weems dominated the court on offense with a game-high 22 points as the Central Cougars topped Freeburg 50-35.
MacKenzie Scheppelman, Dupo
Scheppelman’s team and season high 17 points were more than enough to propel Dupo past conference foe Valmeyer 53-22.
Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette
Snipes scored 22 points as the Explorers beat Hardin Calhoun 57-47.
HOCKEY
Hunter Parker, Granite City
Parker scored four points in the Warriors’ 7-1 win over Edwardsville.
