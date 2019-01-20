Saturday’s top high school performers

BOYS BASKETBALL
Lawrence Brazil III, EJ Liddell and Keith Randolph, Belleville West
The Maroons trio shot a combined 22 of 37 from the field to lead Belleville West to a thrilling 72-69 win over Rainier Beach (Washington) and the consolation championship of the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri. Brazil scored a game-high 25, Liddell had 20 and Randoph pitched in a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Haley Aldridge and Aubrey Hubbard, Waterloo
Each scored 11 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ 55-27 win over Valmeyer.
Indya Billingsley, East St. Louis
Billingsley scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Flyerettes to a 58-52 win over Chicago Marshall at the Highland girls tournament.
