Consistent play leaves Columbia 7th after two rounds of IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament

Columbia High School senior Nathan Bostick averaged better than 221 in six games of qualifying and two teammates also had productive days Friday to put the Eagles in seventh place at the IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament.
Competing on challenging lane conditions at St. Clair Bowl, Bostick is in 18th place in the individual competition with 1,328 pins after averaging 221.3 during the first two rounds. Eagles teammate Seth Harris (215.7) is 33rd with a total of 1,294 pins while Jacob Amos is 38th overall at 1,289 pins.
Led by their talented trio, the sectional champion Eagles are in seventh place in the team standings with 6,273 pins. The Eagles trail team leader and former state champion Machesney Park Harlem by 148 pins heading into the final six games on Saturday.
The Huskies averaged 214 per bowler in the first 30 games and have 6,421 pins. Minooka (6,390) and St. Charles East (6,368) round out the top three teams after the first day. In all, 12 teams qualified for the final two rounds on Saturday.
Other local teams competing but not able to qualify for Saturday included Collinsville (13th), Roxana (16th), Belleville East (18th), Alton (19th) and Freeburg (22nd).
The top local individual is Nick Elbe of Freeburg who is in sixth place with a total of 1,384 pins. Elbe averaged 230.7 on Friday. Collinsville bowler Ryan Warner is ninth with 1,360 pins.
Edgar Burgos of St. Charles East leads the individual competition after finishing the first day with 1,469 pins (244.6 average).
Action resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday. The final round is set for 1 p.m. Tickets are priced at $10 and are available at the door.
