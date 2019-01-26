Collinsville senior Ryan Warner places seventh at IHSA State Bowling Tournament

Four years of hard work finally paid off for Collinsville High School senior Ryan Warner on Saturday at St. Clair Bowl.
Putting the finishing touch on two days of consistent bowling under intense pressure, Warner had (3 game) series of 681 and 633 Saturday and finished in a tie for seventh place at the IHSA Boys State Bowling Tournament.
Averaging 222.8 for 12 games, Warner finished with 2,674 pins, 194 fewer than state champion Edgar Burgos of St. Charles East, and good enough to tie Josh Edgin of Lincoln-Way East for the seventh-place medal.
After throwing his final ball in the 10th frame of his last high school game, Warner made no attempt to hide his feelings as he shared an emotional embrace with Kahoks coach Sean Hay.
“It means everything,’’ Warner said of his medal-winning performance. “I put everything I had into this weekend and this season.
“It’s a nice way to end my high school career.’’
Burgos averaged 239 for his 12 games and finished with 2,868 pins, 39 more than runner-up Cameron Crowe of Orland Park-Sandburg.
Other local bowlers finishing in the top 50 were Seth Harris of Columbia, who finished 19th (213.8 average), Nick Elbe (20th) 213.3, Jacob Amos of Columbia (29th) 209.1, Brandon Ogden of Lebanon (32nd) 208.7, Nathan Bostick of Columbia (40th) 204.8 and Ethan Gardner of Collinsville (41st) 204.1.
Led by Harris, Amos and Bostick, Columbia tied for sixth place with Rockton Hononegah with 12,310 pins. Machesney Park Harlem won its second title in three years, finishing with 12, 851 pins.
